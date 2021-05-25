Can't connect right now! retry
Kareena Kapoor sends love to brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu on his 38th birthday

Tuesday May 25, 2021

Kareena Kapoor sends love to brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu on his 38th birthday

Indian star Kareena Kapoor extended love and sweet wishes to her brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu on his 38th birthday.

The Good Newwz actress took to Instagram and delighted her millions of fans with a never-before-seen adorable family photo from their holiday in Maldives to wish Kunal Kemmu.

The photo features Kareena herself, husband Saif Ali Khan, their son Taimur Ali Khan, birthday boy Kunal, his wife Soha Ali Khan and their daughter.

Kareena posted the picture and wished Kunal saying “Happy Birthday, brother in law”.

She further said “I promise we will recreate this picture soon... have a lovely one” followed by a heart emoji.

Commenting on the post, Kunal said “Hahahahaha.. yes yes we have to” alongwith a heart emoticon.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media. 

