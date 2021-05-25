Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 25 2021
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Bilal Maqsood prays for people of Palestine

MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Tuesday May 25, 2021

Bilal Maqsood prays for people of Palestine

Pakistani singer and guitarist Bilal Maqsood prayed for the people of Palestine and dedicated his heartfelt rendition of Aakhri Alvida to them.

Taking to Instagram, the Mera Bichra Yaar singer shared a video where he is seen singing one of his most popular tracks Aakhri Alvida.

He wrote in the caption, “A tribute to all Palestinians living in the fear of each day spent with their loved ones being the last.”

“Keeping you in our prayers! #freepalestine”, followed by a heart emoji.

Pakistani celebrities have been raising their voice in support of Palestine after hundreds of Palestinians lost their lives and countless others were left injured in attacks by Israeli forces recently.

