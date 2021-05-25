Can't connect right now! retry
Sanjay Dutt pays rich tribute to father Sunil Dutt on his death anniversary

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt shared an emotional post to pay tribute to his late father Sunil Dutt on his 16th death anniversary.

The Panipat actor took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo with dad along with a heartfelt note for him.

Sanjay Dutt wrote “A parent, an idol, a friend, a mentor - you were everything to me. Love you Dad, miss you”.

Fans and friends showered love on Sanjay and Sunil’s vintage picture.

Sanjay’s daughter Trishala Dutt also dropped heart emojis on the post.

Sunil died of a heart attack at his Mumbai home on May 25, 2005.

