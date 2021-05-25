UK can deport Nawaz Sharif through executive order: Shahzad Akbar

UK government has been asked to decide the matter in accordance with the law, says Shahzad Akbar.

Akbar claims under UK laws, a convicted person cannot be given a visit visa.

Akbar says the UK government had us request Sharif's extradition.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar said Tuesday the United Kingdom could deport PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif through an executive order.

Shehzad Akbar's comments came during his meeting with a delegation of Islamabad High Court Journalists Association, where he further said the UK government had been asked to decide the matter in accordance with the law.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry and Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib were also in attendance during the meeting.

On this occasion, Akbar claimed that under UK laws, a convicted person cannot be given a visit visa, adding that he has informed the British government that Sharif is a convicted offender.

He said the UK government had also been informed that Sharif went to the country for medical treatment, but according to the Pakistani government's information, the former prime minister has not even received "a single injection to get himself treated."

Akbar said the UK government had us request Sharif's extradition, and in response, Pakistan asked the UK government whether its laws permitted Sharif to reside in the country on a visit visa or not.



The advisor said extradition is a long process which may take up to five years.

The Islamabad High Court declared on December 2, 2020, former prime minister Sharif is a proclaimed offender in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.

It may be recalled that the former prime minister has been staying in the UK since November 2019 where he is reportedly undergoing treatment.