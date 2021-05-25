Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 25 2021
By
Web Desk

UK can deport Nawaz Sharif through executive order: Shahzad Akbar

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 25, 2021

  • UK government has been asked to decide the matter in accordance with the law, says Shahzad Akbar.
  • Akbar claims under UK laws, a convicted person cannot be given a visit visa.
  • Akbar says the UK government had us request Sharif's extradition.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar said Tuesday the United Kingdom could deport PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif through an executive order.

Shehzad Akbar's comments came during his meeting with a delegation of Islamabad High Court Journalists Association, where he further said the UK government had been asked to decide the matter in accordance with the law.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry and Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib were also in attendance during the meeting.

On this occasion, Akbar claimed that under UK laws, a convicted person cannot be given a visit visa, adding that he has informed the British government that Sharif is a convicted offender.

He said the UK government had also been informed that Sharif went to the country for medical treatment, but according to the Pakistani government's information, the former prime minister has not even received "a single injection to get himself treated."

Related items

Akbar said the UK government had us request Sharif's extradition, and in response, Pakistan asked the UK government whether its laws permitted Sharif to reside in the country on a visit visa or not.

The advisor said extradition is a long process which may take up to five years.

The Islamabad High Court declared on December 2, 2020, former prime minister Sharif is a proclaimed offender in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.

It may be recalled that the former prime minister has been staying in the UK since November 2019 where he is reportedly undergoing treatment.

More From Pakistan:

Coronavirus curbs go into effect in Sindh as clock strikes 8

Coronavirus curbs go into effect in Sindh as clock strikes 8
PPP, ANP can rejoin PDM if they apologise: Fazl

PPP, ANP can rejoin PDM if they apologise: Fazl
PM has asked me to focus on Sindh’s law and order: Sheikh Rasheed

PM has asked me to focus on Sindh’s law and order: Sheikh Rasheed
PM Imran Khan announces Rs100 billion in start-up loans under Kamyab Jawan programme

PM Imran Khan announces Rs100 billion in start-up loans under Kamyab Jawan programme
COAS Gen Bajwa appreciates army’s operational readiness in view of threats

COAS Gen Bajwa appreciates army’s operational readiness in view of threats
Cabinet approves forming committee to review ban on TLP: Fawad

Cabinet approves forming committee to review ban on TLP: Fawad
Shahbaz Sharif's dinner reception had nothing to do with PDM: Maryam Nawaz

Shahbaz Sharif's dinner reception had nothing to do with PDM: Maryam Nawaz
Going against LHC order on Shahbaz Sharif's plea prima facie contempt of court: SC

Going against LHC order on Shahbaz Sharif's plea prima facie contempt of court: SC
Simla Agreement does not rule out a multilateral dialogue: Javed Jabbar

Simla Agreement does not rule out a multilateral dialogue: Javed Jabbar
Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood tests positive for coronavirus

Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood tests positive for coronavirus
TikToker fined for shooting videos, violating traffic rules on Multan Motorway

TikToker fined for shooting videos, violating traffic rules on Multan Motorway
Punjab decides to vaccinate students of medical colleges, universities

Punjab decides to vaccinate students of medical colleges, universities

Latest

view all