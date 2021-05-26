PM Imran Khan appoints Mahmood Moulvi as his special assistant on maritime affairs

Mahmood Moulvi appointed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Maritime Affairs.

Mahmood Moulvi thanks PM Imran Khan, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi for "honouring" him with new position.

He has earlier been an adviser for the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

KARACHI: Mahmood Moulvi is now Prime Minister Imran Khan's special assistant on maritime affairs.



A notification for his appointment was issued on Tuesday.



Mahmood also announced it on Twitter, thanking PM Khan and Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi for "honouring" him with the position.

Mahmood has earlier been an adviser for the Ministry of Maritime Affairs. He has also served as the senior vice president of the PTI Western Sindh region.

In the 2018 general polls, PTI fielded Mahmood against Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi from NA-255 in Karachi’s District Central. Siddiqui won the seat by bagging 59,807 votes while Mahmood ranked second after securing over 50,000 votes.