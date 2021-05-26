Coronavirus case found during Olympic test events: Tokyo 2020 chief

Security personnel stand guard near the Olympic rings monument during a rally by anti-Olympics protesters outside the Japanese Olympic Committee headquarters, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan May 18, 2021. Photo: Reuters

TOKYO: The Tokyo 2020 president said on Wednesday that one positive case for coronavirus was found during Olympic test events late April, but there was no further outbreak.



Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto told a board meeting that one of the coaches flying into Japan to participate in an Olympic test event had tested positive for the coronavirus at an airport, and transferred into quarantine.

But Hashimoto reiterated that the organisers would ensure safety measures to hold the sporting event in July.

Japan, which has recorded more than 700,000 infections and 12,000 deaths from the virus, has delivered vaccinations to just under 5% of its population. That is the slowest rate among the world's larger, rich countries.