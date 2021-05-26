'There is no grouping in PML-N but difference of opinion exist:' Rana Sanaullah

Former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah. Photo: File

Rana Sanaullah says there are no groupings in PML-N but differences of opinion exist.

Says Nawaz Sharif always stressed party members to express their opinions even if they differed from others' viewpoints.

Says PDM will decide PPP's inclusion in the alliance, not Shahbaz Sharif.

Former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that irrespective of what anyone says, there are no divisions in PML-N, adding that differences of opinion, however, do exist.

Speaking during Geo News show "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath," Sanaullah recalled that during PML-N meetings, party's supremo Nawaz Sharif always stressed people to express their opinions even if they differed from the viewpoints of the majority.

He said that all statements issued by Maryam Nawaz are also in line with the party's agenda.

Speaking about the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Sanaullah said that a show-cause notice was served to the PPP during the multi-party alliance's summit.



He said that if the majority of the PDM leadership decides to take the show-cause notice back, then it would be taken back and PML-N will have no objections, adding that it is not Shahbaz Sharif who would decide PPP's inclusion in the PDM.

Sanaullah said that Shahbaz Sharif is the president of PML-N, so how could the president have a group of his own within the party.

"All party members will back Nawaz Sharif's stance — and Shahbaz Sharif is the one who has backed Nawaz's the most," he said.