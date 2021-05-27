Blake Shelton shares new details about his wedding to Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton opened up about the arrangements of his wedding to Gwen Stefani, saying he's not involved in any of the planning process for their upcoming nuptials.

Speaking with USA Today, Shelton joked that their wedding would be pretty "classless" if he was in control.

The country singer went on to say:"If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried. French fries, chicken tenders, you know, all of that stuff."



The two stars got engaged last year. The singer went on to comment that their special day would be "great" because of former 'No Doubt' frontwoman's decisions, adding that she was "having a blast".

The 44-year-singer singer also shared details about his wedding dress, revealing that he wasn't even in charge of his own wedding outfit, adding that he never picked his clothes, apart from when he wears caps and shirts for Zoom interviews.

Blake Shelton proposed to Gwen Stefani, 51, in October last year at their Oklahoma ranch, but the pair wasted no time sorting out their nuptials arrangements.