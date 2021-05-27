Sindh MPA submits bill seeking to make marriage compulsory for people over 18 years

Representational Image.

A private bill has been submitted in the Sindh Assembly seeking to make it compulsory on parents to marry off their children after they turn 18 or face Rs500 fine for violating the proposed law, The News reported on Thursday.

The bill is called the Sindh Compulsory Marriage Act, 2021.



Lone opposition member Syed Abdul Rasheed from the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal submitted a draft of this bill in the secretariat of the assembly.

The proposed bill makes it compulsory for every person turning 18 to marry.

Rs500 fine in case of failure

The proposed law would make it binding upon parents to submit an affidavit in the office of the deputy commissioner, explaining why they are unable to marry off their children at the age of 18 years.

In case of failure to submit any such affidavit, the parents could face Rs500 fine for each of their unmarried children.

After submitting his proposed bill, the MMA lawmaker, in a video message, said that his bill was in accordance with the teachings of Islam, which called for marriage after attaining adulthood.

Austerity in marriage functions

The government should introduce laws and make efforts to ensure austerity in marriage functions, he added, hoping that his proposed law would be helpful in supporting the youth and curbing immoral activities in society.

He said the government should play its part to make marriages an easy task with no undue burden on parents in accordance with the teachings of Islam.