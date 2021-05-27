Ladi gang frees third abductee, forces' operation continues in DG Khan

A joint search operation by tribal forces, Border Military Police, Punjab Police, and Rangers against the Ladi gang is underway in the Taman Khosa area.



As per details, no arrests have been made so far.



The gang released the third abductee yesterday night.

According to the political administration, the Ladi gang had abducted three people from the Taman Khosa area.

A day earlier, a video went viral showing one of the hostages being shot dead, while the limbs of the other were chopped off before he was killed by the ring leader, known as Khuda Baksh.

All the while, his partner was filming the horrific events.

The Ladi gang leader said in the video that he had "killed the murderers of his companion Haroon".

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar also noted with grave concern reports of the incident and ordered immediate action against the gang.

The robbers took the third abducted Khadim Hussain with them and released him late at night, after which he returned home.

The search for the robbers is underway in the hilly range behind the cement factory and in the tribal area of ​​Kashuba.

PM Imran Khan vows to take action against Ladi gang incident

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday vowed action against dacoits in Dera Ghazi Khan, after a video of three kidnapped people went viral on social media, two of whom were brutally murdered on tape.

Addressing a launch ceremony in Layyah of the Insaf Sehat Sahulat Card, he said he was saddened to see poor people being killed in this barbaric manner.

He said the Rangers have been given instructions to bring the perpetrators to book and provide all possible assistance to the police.



