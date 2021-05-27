IHC dismisses 'non-maintainable' plea seeking to stop Barrister Ali Zafar's investigation

Barrister Ali Zafar. — APP/File

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah declares plea non-maintainable after deputy attorney general says petitioner not affected and so petition is "strange and irrelevant".

Justice Minallah expresses displeasure at court's time being wasted.

Barrister Ali Zafar has been tasked to probe whether Tareen's concerns, that he and his supporters have been targeted, are genuine.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking to stop Barrister Ali Zafar from investigating Jahangir Tareen, declaring it non-maintainable.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah expressed annoyance over petitions being filed which waste the court's time when the IHC has thousands of cases pending.



The case had been filed by a citizen Fahad Shahid.



At the outset of hearing, the chief justice instructed Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah to assist the bench pertaining to the case after studying it.

The DAG adopted the stance that the petitioner was not an affected party in the subject.

He said that an irrelevant person couldn’t file a case in criminal matters.

The DAG said that the court shouldn’t hear such "strange and irrelevant" cases.

The chief justice expressed displeasure at the court's time being wasted and remarked that the criminal proceedings, in any case, were going on in Lahore which does not fall under IHC’s jurisdiction.

"How will the common litigants get justice if such type of petitions are filed?" he questioned.

After this, the court dismissed the case declaring it non-maintainable.

'Report in Tareen probe purely internal to PTI'