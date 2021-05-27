Aima Baig poses adorably with fiance Shahbaz Shigri

Pakistani singer Aima Baig left fans swooning with her latest snap.

Taking to Instagram, the vocal powerhouse shared an adorable snap with her fiance Shahbaz Shigri.

The two love birds, who had taken the next step in their relationship and got engaged in March, looked adorable and in love as they smiled in each others’ arms.

The singer expressed her love with a sweet caption.

"If you are lucky enough to find a weirdo. Never let them go... As they are a rare breed!"

The adorable photo prompted a reaction from fans and the fraternity alike.

"Cuties," Amna Ilyas commented.

Model Sadaf Kanwal sent her love to the couple by commenting heart emojis.

Take a look:









