Coronavirus: Pakistan opens walk-in vaccination for people over 30 years from tomorrow

The National Command and Operation Center has decided to open up walk-in vaccination for people aged 30 and above from tomorrow (Saturday).



This was announced by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in a tweet on Friday.

He requested people who are 30 years or older to get registered and go to any vaccination centre to get a jab against coronavirus.

Earlier this week, Pakistan had opened registrations for citizens aged 19 and above for the coronavirus vaccination.



In a tweet, Umar had said now registration will be open for the entire national population which is approved by health experts for the vaccine.

On May 16, Pakistan had opened registration for persons aged 30 and above. Umar had explained that the government was opening up registrations for more age groups as Pakistan's vaccine supply continues to improve and the country's vaccination capacity gets enhanced day by day.

On May 3, Pakistan opened registration for the vaccine for people aged between 40 to 49 years across the country and subsequently, began walk-in vaccinations for people of the same age group.



A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person and then they can go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.

Follow these steps to get registered for coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan.

Pakistan continues to report a decline in coronavirus cases as the country reported a positivity ratio below 5% for the fourth consecutive day on Friday.

Sixty-seven more people lost their lives to coronavirus, pushing the national death tally to 20,607 as per the NCOC data.

The NCOC revealed 2,482 new infections had emerged during the past 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 913,784 across the country.

