Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday May 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Coronavirus: Pakistan opens walk-in vaccination for people over 30 years from tomorrow

By
Web Desk

Friday May 28, 2021

The National Command and Operation Center has decided to open up walk-in vaccination for people aged 30 and above from tomorrow (Saturday).

This was announced by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in a tweet on Friday.

He requested people who are 30 years or older to get registered and go to any vaccination centre to get a jab against coronavirus.

Earlier this week, Pakistan had opened registrations for citizens aged 19 and above for the coronavirus vaccination.

In a tweet, Umar had said now registration will be open for the entire national population which is approved by health experts for the vaccine.

On May 16, Pakistan had opened registration for persons aged 30 and above. Umar had explained that the government was opening up registrations for more age groups as Pakistan's vaccine supply continues to improve and the country's vaccination capacity gets enhanced day by day.

On May 3, Pakistan opened registration for the vaccine for people aged between 40 to 49 years across the country and subsequently, began walk-in vaccinations for people of the same age group.

A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person and then they can go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.

Follow these steps to get registered for coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan.

Pakistan continues to report a decline in coronavirus cases as the country reported a positivity ratio below 5% for the fourth consecutive day on Friday.

Sixty-seven more people lost their lives to coronavirus, pushing the national death tally to 20,607 as per the NCOC data.

The NCOC revealed 2,482 new infections had emerged during the past 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 913,784 across the country.

More From Pakistan:

Punjab schools to observe short summer vacations, says Murad Raas

Punjab schools to observe short summer vacations, says Murad Raas
Combating misinformation in the digital age in Pakistan

Combating misinformation in the digital age in Pakistan
Pakistan never paid attention to exports, laments PM Imran Khan

Pakistan never paid attention to exports, laments PM Imran Khan
Karachiites continue to suffer prolonged hours of loadshedding

Karachiites continue to suffer prolonged hours of loadshedding
Punjab government decides to give monthly stipend to transgender persons

Punjab government decides to give monthly stipend to transgender persons
Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu in a state of fear: Qureshi

Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu in a state of fear: Qureshi
Shahbaz Sharif, Fazl to discuss future course of PDM's politics in meeting today

Shahbaz Sharif, Fazl to discuss future course of PDM's politics in meeting today
In surprising move, govt replaces secretary finance two weeks before budget

In surprising move, govt replaces secretary finance two weeks before budget
COVID-19: Pakistan reports positivity ratio below 5% for fourth consecutive day

COVID-19: Pakistan reports positivity ratio below 5% for fourth consecutive day
Shahbaz vs Maryam: Cracks appear within PML-N over party leadership, say sources

Shahbaz vs Maryam: Cracks appear within PML-N over party leadership, say sources
Russian ambassador calls on General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Russian ambassador calls on General Qamar Javed Bajwa
Army Chief discusses polio eradication, Covid-19 with Bill Gates

Army Chief discusses polio eradication, Covid-19 with Bill Gates

Latest

view all