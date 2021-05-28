Taylor Swift fawns over ‘Folkore’ success in iHeartRadio Music Awards speech

Renowned singer and songwriter Taylor Swift recently wore her heart on her sleeve and gushed over the success of Folklore in her recent iHeartRadio Music Awards acceptance speech.

Taylor began her acceptance speech with a pat on the back and was quoted saying, "I have to say thank you to everyone at iHeart and everyone at radio who supported Folklore.”



“Folklore was an album that I made in the very beginning of the pandemic. I started writing it, and I feel like it became a sort of emotional life raft for me to pour my feelings into.”

