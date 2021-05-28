Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday May 28 2021
By
Reuters

ECB to not change summer schedule for IPL 2021 restart

By
Reuters

Friday May 28, 2021

The logo of the England and Wales Cricket Board (left) and the IPL 2021 trophy.  — Twitter/File, IPL/File

  • England's cricket board said it is going ahead with its summer schedule.
  • This year's IPL, which featured several English cricketers, was suspended indefinitely after several personnel tested COVID-19 positive.
  • India is looking to stage IPL remainders in UAE soon after Virat Kohli's men finish the series in England.

England and Wales Cricket Board has ruled out making room for the remainders of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season and said it will go ahead with its summer schedule.

The board clarified it had not been asked to bring forward a five-Test series against India to make room for the IPL's remaining matches. 

This year's IPL, which featured a dozen English cricketers, was suspended indefinitely earlier this month after several personnel, including players, tested positive for COVID-19.

The Indian board (BCCI) is looking to stage the remaining 31 matches in the United Arab Emirates soon after Virat Kohli's men finish the series in England on Sepember. 14 and before the start of the Twenty20 World Cup in mid-October.

Related items

England and Wales Cricket Board managing director Ashley Giles said that, contrary to media reports, they had not received a request from the BCCI to bring forward the start of the Test series by a week to create a bigger window for the IPL.

"As far as we're concerned and what we're prepared for, the matches will be where they are," Giles told British media on Thursday.

"I'm not surprised there's all sorts of speculation. Everyone wants to get their cricket in. But we've not received anything official and we're cracking on."

England are scheduled to tour Bangladesh and Pakistan soon after the home series against India.

And with the Twenty20 World Cup and the Ashes series against Australia looming later this year, Giles effectively ruled out any English participation in the IPL this year.

"We are going to have to give some of these guys a break at some point. But the intention of giving guys a break for, say, Bangladesh, wouldn't be for them to go and play cricket elsewhere," he said.

"We have to manage our schedule now, so we get our guys arriving in the best shape possible for the T20 World Cup and the Ashes," added the former Test spinner

More From Sports:

Did you know: Sarfaraz Ahmed is a huge fan of Pakistani dramas

Did you know: Sarfaraz Ahmed is a huge fan of Pakistani dramas
India and New Zealand to share WTC title if final ends drawn, tied

India and New Zealand to share WTC title if final ends drawn, tied
'Brett Lee was quick but Shoaib was quicker': Clarke recalls fiery Rawalpindi Express

'Brett Lee was quick but Shoaib was quicker': Clarke recalls fiery Rawalpindi Express
Family time: Sania Mirza watches 'Mowgli' with Shoaib Malik, son Izhaan

Family time: Sania Mirza watches 'Mowgli' with Shoaib Malik, son Izhaan
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators' Naseem Shah permitted to enter bio-secure bubble

PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators' Naseem Shah permitted to enter bio-secure bubble
PSL 6: What's the weather going to be like during matches in Abu Dhabi?

PSL 6: What's the weather going to be like during matches in Abu Dhabi?
PSL 2021 back on track after UAE greenlights flights from South Africa, India

PSL 2021 back on track after UAE greenlights flights from South Africa, India
Zinedine Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach

Zinedine Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach
PSL 2021: UAE visas of former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, 25 others delayed

PSL 2021: UAE visas of former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, 25 others delayed
Tokyo Games could lead to

Tokyo Games could lead to "Olympic virus" strain, Japanese doctor warns
To be, or not to be: Fate of PSL 2021 matches uncertain again

To be, or not to be: Fate of PSL 2021 matches uncertain again
Pat Cummins thinks Babar Azam is one of the 'toughest batsmen to bowl to'

Pat Cummins thinks Babar Azam is one of the 'toughest batsmen to bowl to'

Latest

view all