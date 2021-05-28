Can't connect right now! retry
Karachi board to issue admit cards for classes 9, 10

Friday May 28, 2021

A file photo of the BSEK's office.

Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) announced on Friday that it will be issuing regular admit cards for matric and ninth-grade students for their upcoming exams.

BSEK Chairman Syed Sharaf Ali Shah said that the admit cards for Science and General group’s admit card will be issued from May 31 onwards.

“Admit cards of science and general group's regular candidates are being issued right now. Date for issuance of admit cards for private candidates will be announced later,” said the chairman.

Notification issued by BSEK. Photo: Reporter

Shah said that heads of schools or their representatives can collect their students’ admission cards with an authorisation letter and a copy of their CNIC or office cards on the scheduled dates. He added that the admit cars can be collected from 9:30am onwards till 1:00pm from the conference hall located on the first floor from block B of Matric Board’s office.

Read more: BSEK issues model question papers of Science Group for 9th and 10th grades

As per the details, schools located in New Karachi, North Nazimabad, Gulberg, Liaquatabad can collect the cards on May 31; while schools in Jamshed Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal can do so on June 1. The schools located in Shah Faisal Colony, Malir, Bin Qasim, Landhi, Korangi can collect on June 3; schools in Saddar and Lyari will be able to collect the admit cards on June 3.

Schools heads from Kemari, Orangi, Site, Baldia and Gadap can collect the admit cards of their students’ on June 4.

BSEK urged everyone coming to their offices to collect the admit cards to follow all the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) and wear masks.

