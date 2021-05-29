Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 29 2021
Peshawar starts using sniffer dogs at airport to detect coronavirus among passengers

Saturday May 29, 2021

  • Peshawar deploys sniffer dogs to detect COVID-19 among travellers arriving from abroad.
  • National Command and Operation Center delegation visits Peshawar airport, supervises medical examination of passengers from two flights.
  • Coronavirus detected in four passengers in Peshawar using specially trained dogs.

PESHAWAR: Sniffer dogs are now being used to identify passengers with coronavirus arriving at the Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar.

The dogs have been specially trained to detect the COVID-19 infection among travellers arriving from abroad. 

A delegation from the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) visited the Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar and supervised the medical examination of passengers from two flights arriving at the airport.

Read more: Thai sniffer dogs 95% effective in detecting coronavirus from human sweat: research

The NCOC delegation was told in a briefing that rapid antigen tests are also being carried out on passengers arriving in Peshawar from abroad.

According to the airport's manager, Obaidullah Abbasi, the delegation said the coronavirus identification measures at the Peshawar airport were satisfactory.

He confirmed that trained sniffer dogs were being used to diagnose coronavirus among passengers.

Swab tests are done on incoming passengers and then a dog sniffs the swab to check for the virus, he explained, adding that if the dog sits down after sniffing the swab, the passenger is declared positive for COVID-19.

So far, coronavirus has been detected in four passengers at the Peshawar airport with the help of sniffer dogs. They were rushed to a hospital for quarantine.

Read more: Trained on smelly socks, bio-detection dogs sniff out coronavirus

