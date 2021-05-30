Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday May 30 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Maya Ali updates fans about her health

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Sunday May 30, 2021

Maya Ali updates fans about her health

Pakistani star Maya Ali has updated the fans about her health and thanked them for their love and wishes.

The Parey Hut Love actress took to Instagram and posted her stunning photo and wrote “Muddat hui k app ne dekha nahi mujhe, Muddat k baad app se dekha na jaaye ga...”

She further said “Alhamdulillah I am much better. Thank you all for the prayers, love and wishes.”

Maya continued “Couldn’t ask for better fans, who were right there for me.”

Earlier, there were reports that Maya Ali has been hospitalized after her health deteriorated.


More From Showbiz:

Maya Ali hospitalized after her health deteriorates

Maya Ali hospitalized after her health deteriorates
Bollywood filmmaker Ryan Stephen dies of Covid-19

Bollywood filmmaker Ryan Stephen dies of Covid-19
Arjun Kapoor buys over 20 crore luxurious sky-villa in Mumbai

Arjun Kapoor buys over 20 crore luxurious sky-villa in Mumbai
Katrina Kaif crosses 50 million followers on Instagram

Katrina Kaif crosses 50 million followers on Instagram
Ayeza Khan shares major throwback photo

Ayeza Khan shares major throwback photo
Momal Sheikh celebrates 6th birthday of son Ibrahim

Momal Sheikh celebrates 6th birthday of son Ibrahim
Ayeza Khan reaches 50,000 followers on TikTok

Ayeza Khan reaches 50,000 followers on TikTok
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Actor’s friend Sidharth Pitani arrested

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Actor’s friend Sidharth Pitani arrested
Sajal Aly showers love on Minal Khan

Sajal Aly showers love on Minal Khan
Kartik Aaryan quits Shah Rukh Khan-backed film 'Freddy'?

Kartik Aaryan quits Shah Rukh Khan-backed film 'Freddy'?
Salman Khan’s lawyers clarify case against KRK

Salman Khan’s lawyers clarify case against KRK
Aima Baig poses adorably with fiance Shahbaz Shigri

Aima Baig poses adorably with fiance Shahbaz Shigri

Latest

view all