Maya Ali updates fans about her health

Pakistani star Maya Ali has updated the fans about her health and thanked them for their love and wishes.



The Parey Hut Love actress took to Instagram and posted her stunning photo and wrote “Muddat hui k app ne dekha nahi mujhe, Muddat k baad app se dekha na jaaye ga...”

She further said “Alhamdulillah I am much better. Thank you all for the prayers, love and wishes.”

Maya continued “Couldn’t ask for better fans, who were right there for me.”

Earlier, there were reports that Maya Ali has been hospitalized after her health deteriorated.



