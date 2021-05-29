PDM rejects 'one-sided' electoral reforms, announces fresh wave of protests

The Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM leaders addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on May 29, 2021. — YouTube/Hum News Live

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday said it rejects the government's "one-sided" electoral reforms, which include the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs), and announced a fresh wave of anti-government protests.



"PDM rejects the government's unilateral electoral reforms ordinance, including the voting machines, and terms it as pre-poll rigging," PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said, as he addressed a press conference alongside PDM leaders.

In this regard, the Election Commission of Pakistan — which is responsible for holding transparent elections — should call a meeting of all political parties to take a unanimous decision on reforms, he said.

The PDM chief said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal, attended the alliance's meeting via video, while other Opposition party leaders were present in person.



PDM to initiate legal proceedings against govt

Fazlur Rehman said PDM has decided to begin legal proceedings against the PTI-led government's "unlawful acts", for which, a legal team will be formed, with PML-N's Azam Nazeer Tarar as its convener and JUI-F's Kamran Murtaza as the co-convener.



He said the alliance decided a future course of action, and on July 4, a massive anti-government protest will be held in Swat, followed by another one in Karachi on July 29.



Thereafter, on the occasion of August 14, independence day, a massive protest will be held in Islamabad, with PDM showing solidarity to Kashmiris and Palestinians.



PML-N will also host a budget seminar soon to form a unified strategy during the government's budget session in the parliament, while the task to hold the event has been given to PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman said.



Concerns over regional situation

He said that the PDM leaders, during the meeting, expressed concerns over the tumultuous events transpiring in the region.



"Our government is not elected, and the government that does not have the backing of the people does not have the capability to face any challenge," he said.



PDM demands that in light of the situation prevailing in the region and Afghanistan, a joint session of the parliament be called to discuss the foreign and defence policies, he said.

The PDM chief said the relevant officials overseeing the policies should brief the house over the developments in the Afghan peace process and other related matters.

"Government officials should especially address speculations that Pakistan is offering airspace to American planes," Fazl said.

The PDM meeting furthermore strongly condemned attacks on journalists and expressed its solidarity with them, he said.

A delegation of the anti-government alliance will also visit the residence of the journalists — Asad Ali Toor and Absar Alam — Fazl said.

Fazlur Rehman accused the government of taking over the citizens' lawfully owned lands to benefit some people. "PDM stands with the people and will never let them feel alone in these stressful times."

Fazl on PPP, ANP



The PDM chief, responding to a question, said PPP and ANP were not discussed during the meeting, as they are no longer a part of the alliance.

"They can still contact the PDM leadership and apprise them about their intentions. But it is not something that we will waste time over anymore during PDM meetings," he said.

Nawaz, Fazl on same page



Meanwhile, taking over the presser, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said her father, Nawaz Sharif, had taken the same position as Fazlur Rehman had taken today.