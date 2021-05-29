Students stage protest at Faizabad against in-person exams

Students take to the streets soon after NCOC says exams for classes 10, 12 will be held from June 23 to July 29.

Students demand education ministers reconsider their decision in light of the ongoing coronavirus situation.

If classes were held online, then the exams should also be conducted online, students argue.



ISLAMABAD: Students have staged a protest at the capital's Faizabad Interchange against the government's decision to hold in-person exams starting in June.

Students took to the streets soon after the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) said that examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be held between June 23 and July 29.

The protesting students demanded the federal and provincial education ministers reconsider their decision in light of the ongoing coronavirus situation.

"If classes were held online, then the examinations should also be conducted online," the students argued.



The protest affected the flow of traffic, following which a minor clash took place between the police and the students.

The students pelted stones at the police after which the police used batons and tear gas to disperse them.

NCOC's decision

The decision to hold exams on the aforementioned dates came during an NCOC session with its head, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair.

The body expressed satisfaction over the current coronavirus situation in the country.

The provinces can start preparation classes for classes 10 and 12 from May 31, but they should be conducted with coronavirus SOPs intact — on alternate days, said the forum.

The NCOC, making vaccination mandatory for teachers and other staff of educational institutions, said the inoculation should be completed by June 10, in a bid to curb the spread of the disease during examinations.

The forum has opened walk-in vaccinations for teachers and other staff above 18 years of age, who can get themselves inoculated from the nearest medical facility.

"The forum expressed general satisfaction on the overall situation in the country. However, cautioned regarding high disease prevalence in Sindh," a post-meeting statement said.