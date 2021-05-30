Islamia College University Peshawar apologises for not paying salaries in full to employees

Islamia College University Peshawar. — File photo

The Islamia College University Peshawar has apologised to its staffers, saying it is unable to pay their salaries in full due to financial constraints.



"It is notified for information of all concerned that due to financial constraints, the university is unable to disburse full salaries and pensions to its employees for the month of May 2021 as payable on 01.06.2021," a notification from the varsity said.

The varsity said consequently, only basic pay and 50% of the pension would be disbursed for May.



President Islamia College Teaching Staff Association Dil Nawaz, speaking to Geo News, said for the "first time" in the 110-year history of the varsity, such a situation has taken place.

The president said his association rejected the varsity's notification and blamed the provincial government for the financial constraints of the educational institution.