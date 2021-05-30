Can't connect right now! retry
‘The Crown’ set to depict how Martin Bashir deceived Princess Diana for interview

By
Web Desk

The forthcoming season of Netflix’s The Crown will feature Princess Diana’s explosive interview with Martin Bashir that wreaked havoc in the royal family.

According to a report by The Telegraph, following the debacle that was recently unleashed against the former BBC journalist after a probe found him guilty of deceiving the late Princess of Wales, the show has decided to incorporate the scandal into the storyline.

The report cited a source close to the show and revealed that the fifth season will feature two episodes that will show Bashir “groomed” Diana and how he managed to get his “deceitful” interview by ensnaring the royal into his “lies.”

The source further revealed that creator of the show, Peter Morgan has already finished writing the next season and the “scripts are already out there” for both season five and six.

“It has all been written. Peter works very closely with the historical research team who spent weeks poring over the ‘Panorama’ stuff,” the source said.

“This was a year ago. The team were doing the most incredible research and they’ve got it all in there: the buildup to the interview, how Bashir effectively groomed Diana, the interview itself, and the aftermath are all factored in over more than one episode,” they added. 

