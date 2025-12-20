Brooklyn Beckham chooses Nicola's family for Christmas amid family drama

Brooklyn Beckham appears to strengthening his bond with his wife Nicola Peltz's family.

The aspiring chef and the actress were seen spending time in Miami, Florida, as she heads home for Christmas.

Brooklyn has joined her on the trip, suggesting he could be spending the festive period with his in-laws amid his family feud.

In one snap shared on Nicola's Instagram on Friday, Brooklyn could be seen at the pool area of his wife's billionaire parents' mansion as he posed for a snap with her brother, Bradley.

Nicola had captioned the post: 'Most handsome boys ever.'

Another snap showed the Peltz family dog, with Nicola telling her fans: 'He waits for my dad to get ready for bed each night.'

Nicola appeared happy to be back with her family, writing 'back home' alongside with a eye-watering emoji.

The trip comes amid reports of ongoing tension within the Beckham family, particularly involving Brooklyn.

Sources have previously claimed that Victoria Beckham is determined to 'not let the fall out with her son spoil' her family's Christmas.