Monday May 31 2021
Joe Lara - Tarzan: The Epic Adventures star - killed in plane crash

Monday May 31, 2021

Joe Lara - famous for his role in 'Tarzan: The Epic Adventures - and his wife Gwen Lara lost their lives in a plane crash on Saturday.

 The jet, which was a Cessna Citation 501, smashed into Percy Priest Lake after taking off from an airport southeast of Nashville on Saturday, killing all seven people - including Joe, his wife Gwen Lara and locals. 

Emergency services worked through the night before all the passengers were presumed dead. The rescuers were on the crash scene via boat initially and later performed a dive operation to search the area.

All the families of the passengers were informed before the devastating news broke and the plane crash was in a storm of headlines.

Late Joe, 58, and his wife, 66, left behind Gwen's heartbroken grown-up children from her first marriage.

Joe Lara shot to prominence for his role as Tarzan on TV from 1996 until 2000 and received massive applause from fans.  Gwen was a diet guru and founded the Remnant Fellowship Church in 1999. 

The two, who were madly in love and married in 2018, also hosted their own YouTube channel Life With Gwen and Joe which gave fans a look at their life together.

