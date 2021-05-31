Islamabad authorities allow reopening of swimming pools, amusement parks

Parks will not be allowed to open 'indoor dining, food courts and food corners.'

Notification says in swimming pools, one-time occupancy will be clearly written alongside pool for strict adherence.

Water parks, swimming pools, and amusement parks in Islamabad will observe Saturday and Sunday as lockdown days.

The authorities in the federal capital on Monday relaxed the coronavirus restrictions in Islamabad and opened water parks, swimming pools, and amusement parks in the city after they saw a decline in its COVID-19 positivity ratio.

“In exercise of powers under Epidemic Diseases Control Act, 1958, in compliance to the decisions of National Command Operation Centre (NCOC), Islamabad amid low disease transmission and in light of global practices and input from MoHSR&C water parks, swimming pools and amusement parks in Islamabad Capital Territory are allowed to operate with immediate effect,” said a notification shared by the ICT administration on Twitter.

However, the activities will be allowed only if “50% capacity” can be ensured by the management of the facilities. Even though water parks, swimming pools, and amusement parks are allowed to open, the authorities have banned “indoor dining, food courts, and food corners”.

“As regards to swimming pools, one-time occupancy will be clearly written alongside a pool for strict adherence,” read the notification. The city administration has also directed the management to ensure that “regular chlorination of swimming pools” is carried out at the facilities.

“Social distancing protocols at entry/exit and on amusement gadgets will be strictly adhered to,” read the notification.

Apart from this the water parks, swimming pools and amusement parks in Islamabad will observe Saturday and Sunday as “close/lockdown days”.