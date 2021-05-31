Can't connect right now! retry
PSL 2021: Sarfaraz, five others finally issued UAE visas

By
Web Desk

Monday May 31, 2021

The logo of the Pakistan Super League. — File photo

  • Seven more players and support staff still to get their visas for the upcoming tournament.
  • The six players will fly to the UAE on the morning of June 1.
  • The flight will reach Abu Dhabi via Bahrain.

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators' captain Sarfaraz Ahmed Sarfraz Ahmed, Zeeshan Ashraf, and Zaid Alam have finally been issued visas for the United Arab Emirates — and now they can participate in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 matches. 

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), out of 13 people whose visas had been delayed, six people have been issued visas for the UAE.

Out of the six people, two belong to Karachi, while the remaining three are from Lahore, the PCB said, adding the visas of the remaining seven people, including cricketers Umer Amin, Asif Afridi, and Muhammad Imran, are still to be issued. 

The PCB further added that the six players will fly to the UAE on the morning of June 1.

The flight will reach Abu Dhabi via Bahrain, the PCB said, adding that Sarfraz Ahmed will reach the country at about 7:30 pm via a private airline. 

Ahmed’s departure to Abu Dhabi had been delayed twice due to the unavailability of flights, Geo News had earlier reported.

The skipper was earlier scheduled to fly to the Gulf nation latest by tonight after the former national team captain was turned away by the immigration officials at Karachi airport over clearance issues a day earlier.

According to sources, the former national team skipper was previously travelling on his residence visa which is not valid anymore. However, he will now be travelling to Abu Dhabi on his visit visa which has been duly issued by the UAE authorities.

The former Pakistan skipper was scheduled to leave via a commercial flight at 4:00am on Sunday but was denied permission to take the flight.

Five people, including fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, left Karachi for Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The Gladiators skipper had returned to the hotel from the airport and is currently in quarantine.

