Bollywood
Monday May 31 2021
Ileana D'Cruz sheds light on 'brutality' of Bollywood

Monday May 31, 2021

Ileana D’Cruz sheds light on the ‘brutality’ of Bollywood

Ileana D’Cruz recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the brutal nature of Bollywood.

The actor began by telling IANS, “It (the film industry) is brutal, of course, but it comes down to people. If they (people) like you that is all you need. You just want people to like watching you.”

“It basically goes the same for me. I wouldn’t want to watch a film with an actor I don’t like watching. The minute you are not liked anymore you sort of lose the mark. The industry is brutal in a sense, but it has got so many perks as well.”

She concluded by adding, “You cannot have all the good things only, there is always a little bit of con. I think that makes it interesting. It makes you work harder. It makes you strive to keep doing better.”

