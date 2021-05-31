Govt to keep petrol price for June unchanged

Photo: Reuters.

Govt has decided to keep the prices of petrol unchanged for the first half of June.

Govt has not increased the prices of petroleum products since 16th April 2021.

Per the new price list, petrol will cost Rs108.56/litre, high-speed diesel Rs110.76/litre, kerosene oil Rs80.00/litre, and light diesel Rs77.65/litre.

The government on Monday announced that it has decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for the first half of June, a statement from the Finance Division said.

According to the statement, Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to maintain the prices of petroleum products as they were on May 17th, 2021.

"The government has not increased the prices of petroleum products since 16th April 2021 by adjusting sales tax and petroleum levy so that there is no corresponding increase in the prices of essential items and maximum relief is provided to the common man," the statement read.



The prices with effect from June 1st 2021 onwards will be as follows:

Petrol Rs108.56 per litre

High-speed diesel Rs110.76 per litre

Kerosene oil Rs80.00 per litre

Light diesel Rs77.65 per litre

On May 15, the government had decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for the remaining month of May as well.



"The petroleum products price will remain the same till May 31," the State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib had said, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided not to burden the people despite increasing rates in the international market.

The minister had claimed the national exchequer would suffer a loss of Rs2.77 billion if the rates of petroleum products are not increased.

"The government has not only adjusted petroleum levy but also reduced the sales tax on light diesel and kerosene oil."

Therefore, petrol continued to cost Rs108.56 per litre, diesel Rs110.76 per litre, kerosene oil Rs80, and light diesel oil Rs77.65 per litre until May 31.