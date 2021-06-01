Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jun 01 2021
SHShehzad Hameed

Alizeh Shah's stunning moves to Megan Thee Stallion's song goes viral: Video

SHShehzad Hameed

Tuesday Jun 01, 2021

Alizeh Shah amazes fans with her jaw-dropping moves. - Screengrab Instagram video

Pakistan's young emerging actress and model Alizeh Shah amazed fans with her jaw-dropping moves to the world's renowned singer Megan Thee Stallion's hit track 'Cocky AF'.

The 20-year-old showbiz star - who rose to prominence within a very short span of time with her flawless acting skills and bubbly persona - has soared the temperature with her sizzling steps to a popular track.

Alizeh - who is loved for her innocent face  - gave a powerful impression with her moves in the video,

As background music, the Ehd-e-Wafa actress amazingly chose Megan's famous song, which once trended on social media and turned into discourse about its provocative lyrics.

In the video, Alizeh looks drop-dead gorgeous as she rocks a light pink outfit to elevate her beauty during her stunning walk. 

Alizeh Saha took to her Instagram page on Monday to share the video, which attracted massive applause from her admirers.

She captioned the video: 'Not seeking approval.' 

In past, the actress lashed out at trolls who had criticised her for lifestyle choices and fashion looks.

Alizeh Shah has always been an impressive personality who fascinates with her true beauty to her more than 3.4 million followers on Instagram.

