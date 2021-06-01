Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Jun 01 2021
By
Sibt-e-Arif

PSL 2021: PCB mulls shifting remaining matches from Abu Dhabi to Sharjah

By
Sibt-e-Arif

Tuesday Jun 01, 2021

Sharjah Cricket Stadium. — File photo

  • Development comes after health authorities in Abu Dhabi revoked clearance previously granted to Indian broadcasters.
  • Broadcasters were in isolation for two days when the health authorities suddenly objected to their clearance.
  • "High-level efforts" are being made to resolve the issue, say officials.

Due to strict coronavirus protocols in place in United Arab Emirates' capital, Abu Dhabi, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering shifting Pakistan Super League (PSL) remaining matches in Sharjah.

The development, according to sources, comes after health authorities in Abu Dhabi revoked the clearance previously granted to Indian broadcasters.

Sources within the PCB had said the broadcasters were in isolation for two days when the health authorities suddenly objected to their clearance.

Related items

They said that the problem has caused a delay in the announcement of the PSL schedule. They added that till the issue is resolved, the PSL schedule cannot be released.

The officials, who spoke to Geo News on the condition of anonymity, said that "high-level efforts" are being made to resolve the issue.

The sources said that last night, the Indian broadcasters were asked by the Abu Dhabi health authorities to leave the hotel where they were isolating. They added that the broadcasters had reached Abu Dhabi via Ras al Khaimah and have now been sent to Dubai.

The sources said that, so far, efforts to resolve the dispute have gone in vain. They said that broadcasters are an important part of PSL and the tournament is in jeopardy if the issue is not resolved.

The sixth edition of the PSL was scheduled to take place at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium in the first week of June.

The league was shelved earlier this year after the coronavirus bio-bubble was breached in Karachi, and many positive cases emerged among players and support staff members.

However, the PCB has recently confirmed that it has received all the necessary permissions to put up the remainder of PSL 6 in UAE under strict precautionary measures.

While most of the players have already entered the bio-secure bubble, the others have shared their expected arrival dates.

More From Sports:

PSL 2021 in doldrums after Abu Dhabi revokes clearance of Indian broadcasters

PSL 2021 in doldrums after Abu Dhabi revokes clearance of Indian broadcasters
Babar Azam's marriage report sets off social media frenzy

Babar Azam's marriage report sets off social media frenzy
'Happy Birthday warrior': Babar Azam wishes Mohammad Rizwan as he turns 29

'Happy Birthday warrior': Babar Azam wishes Mohammad Rizwan as he turns 29
Watch: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan croons 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' song

Watch: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan croons 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' song
PSL 2021: PCB to impose heavy penalties on violation of COVID-19 SOPs

PSL 2021: PCB to impose heavy penalties on violation of COVID-19 SOPs
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik give major fitness goals to fans

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik give major fitness goals to fans
Babar Azam to marry cousin next year, say sources

Babar Azam to marry cousin next year, say sources
Serena Williams survives scare in French Open's first night match

Serena Williams survives scare in French Open's first night match
PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed finally leaves for Abu Dhabi

PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed finally leaves for Abu Dhabi
PSL 2021: Start of tournament may be delayed, say sources

PSL 2021: Start of tournament may be delayed, say sources
WATCH: Shaheen Shah Afridi's quarantine workout

WATCH: Shaheen Shah Afridi's quarantine workout
PSL 2021: Sarfaraz, five others finally issued UAE visas

PSL 2021: Sarfaraz, five others finally issued UAE visas

Latest

view all