Tuesday Jun 01 2021
'Think about human rights too,' SHC tells Karachi petitioner seeking end to dog shooting

Tuesday Jun 01, 2021

Dogs wandering on a street in Pakistan. — Online/File

  • Dogs are being shot dead in Karachi, and the practice should be stopped, petitioner says in plea filed at Sindh High Court.
  • "If you wish to do anything for human rights, then let's talk on that," SHC judge tells petitioner.
  • Court seeks complete record of dog-bite cases; adjourns hearing indefinitely.

The Sindh High Court on Tuesday told a petitioner seeking an end to the shooting of dogs by authorities, that "dogs bite children and elderly everyday" and "animal right activists should think about human rights too".

The petitioner's lawyer argued that the killing of dogs is a violation of animal rights.

"Dogs are being shot dead in Karachi, and this practice should be stopped. Protecting animal rights is necessary," stressed the lawyer.

The court said that while the petitioner is working for animal welfare, they must also consider human rights.

"Do you have no pity for the children who are being bit by [rabid] dogs?" asked the court.

"If you wish to do anything for human rights, then let's talk on that," the court added.

The court sought a complete record on dog bites from the petitioner's counsel and adjourned the hearing indefinitely.


