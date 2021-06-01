see how Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker spend Memorial Day

Tuesday Jun 01, 2021
Kourtney Kardashian is all smiles as she spends Memorial Day with her man Travis Barker.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram to post a series of photos sharing how she spent it with her boyfriend and their respective families.
Their day included some pool time fun and a huge inflatable water slide as well as a trip to what appears to be a golf course as Travis was seen rolling down a slope.
The Blink-182 drummer too shared some snaps of his day with the Poosh founder.
