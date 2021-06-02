Can't connect right now! retry
Dental Academic Board finalises MDCAT 2021 exam structure, syllabus

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

Hundreds of students give the MDCAT exam in tents set up at an educational institute. Photo: File

  • Academic board recommends MDCAT 2021 exam structure, syllabus for approval. 
  • Proposal forwarded to PMC. 
  • PMC to meet on June 4 for approval. 

ISLAMABAD: The examination structure and syllabus for National Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2021 has been finalised and forwarded to the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) for final approval. 

This was confirmed by the PMC on Twitter Tuesday. 

The PMC said the academic board has recommended the MDCAT 2021 syllabus and exam structure for approval. 

"The council will meet on June 4 for approval," it said.

PMC President Dr Arshad Taqi thanked the Academic Board for their dedication and commitment towards improving healthcare education standards in Pakistan. 

