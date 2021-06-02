Jannat Mirza confirms news of ‘Baat Pakki’ with Umar Butt

Can't connect right now! retry
Jannat Mirza confirms news of ‘Baat Pakki’ with Umer Butt

Pakistan’s most popular TikToker Jannat Mirza has confirmed the news of her ‘Baat Pakki’ with fellow TikTok star Umar Butt.

Jannat Mirza, who is the most followed Pakistani celebrity on TikTok with over 15 million followers, confirmed her ‘Baat Pakki’ with Umar days after reports of their engagement.

Talking to a private news agency, Mirza said “By the grace of Allah, 'baat pakki' of me and Umar has happened, however, an official engagement ceremony has not yet taken place.”

She further said, “Whenever our engagement ceremony happens, I will share the good news with everyone.”

Earlier, rumours were abuzz on social media that Jannat Mirza and Umar are engaged after her comment on Instagram post went viral.

Recently, when Jannat Mirza posted a photo of herself and Umar smiling at each other on Instagram, a fan asked her if the two were engaged.

Over this, Jannat Mirza had responded with only two letters with a heart emoji: ‘BP’ for baat pakki.


