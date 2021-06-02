Shreya Ghoshal shares first glimpse of son Devyaan

Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, who was blessed with a baby boy on May 22, has delighted her millions of fans with his first glimpse.



Sharing the first photo of the son on Instagram, the Ye Ishq Hai singer also disclosed the name of him.

She wrote “Introducing- ‘Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya’.

Shreya added “He arrived on 22nd May and changed our lives forever.”



“In that first glimpse as he was born he filled our hearts with a kind of love only a mother & a father can feel for their child. Pure uncontrollable overwhelming love” she said followed by a heart emoji.

“It is still feeling like a dream @shiladitya and me are so grateful for this beautiful gift of life.”

