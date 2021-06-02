Can't connect right now! retry
Did Zulfi Bukhari and Shoaib Akhtar just have a Twitter duel?

Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari, a former special assistant to the Prime Minister for overseas Pakistanis and human resource development, and former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar just had an interesting chat on Twitter.

A few days ago, Akhtar had challenged actor and host Fahad Mustafa on Twitter, saying that if he played six balls by him [Akhtar], he would give Mustafa a motorcycle as a reward.

On Tuesday, Bukhari accepted the challenge given to Mustafa and wrote to Akhtar on Twitter that he was ready to accept the challenge.

But Akhtar was confused. Why was Bukhari accepting his challenge? The cricketer replied back, asking Bukhari if everything was alright.

Bukhari confidently responded that all was well and that he would donate a bike for every ball he missed.

It got even more interesting as Akhtar then said he would donate a bike on every ball Bukhari is able to touch with a bat.

The former bowler ended his tweet asking Bukhari when he wants to do the challenge. Bukhari has yet to respond to Akhtar's latest tweet.

