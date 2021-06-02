Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jun 02 2021
SHC seeks details of vaccinated stray dogs in Sindh amid increasing dog-bite cases

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

Several stray dogs can be seen in this file photo.

  • The court's order came during a hearing of stary dogs biting people and the government's actions taken in this regard.
  • Court expresses anger over not making the dog-bite helpline public.
  • Lawyers of cantonment boards say dogs caught in their client's areas are being vaccinated.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday sought details of the dogs vaccinated in the province, as it allowed authorities to resume operation against the animals.

The court's order came during a hearing of stray dogs biting people and the government's actions in this regard.

The court, during the hearing, asked the Sindh government's representative whether the province is catching or vaccinating the dogs.

The court asked the additional secretary the date for a notification to be issued for the vaccination of dogs in the province, adding that the law regarding the issue has been formulated after eight years.

The court also expressed anger over not making the dog-bite helpline public. 

"[The government] has set up an 11-digit helpline, who will remember the number?" asked Justice Amjad Sahito.

During the hearing, the lawyers of the cantonment boards said the dogs caught in their client's areas were being vaccinated.

Stray dogs bite 12 in Larkana

Meanwhile, in Larkana's Siddiqueabad Goth, stray dogs bit and injured 12 people, including seven children.

In-charge ARV Center, Chandka Medical College Hospital, Dr Vikas said all injured people had been vaccinated with the RV vaccine. They are out of danger and have been discharged.

Ibrahim, the father of an affected child in Siddiqueabad Goth, said despite the increase in the number of stray dogs, no steps were being taken to tackle the issue.

