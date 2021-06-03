Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jun 03 2021
Social media lavishes praise on 'King of Swing' Wasim Akram as he turns 55 today

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

A picture of former fast bowler and ex-Pakistan captain Wasim Akram., Photo: File

Arguably the best fast bowler to grace the game, former Pakistan captain and the "King of Swing" (as he is often known) Wasim Akram turns 55 today. 

Akram was known for his ability to reverse swing the ball with precision and accuracy, bowl at sheer pace and bamboozle batsmen around the globe. 

He captained Pakistan to many victories in ODI and Test formats of the game, taking the country to the 1999 World Cup final where the green shirts haplessly lost to Australia. 

The former captain is celebrating his 55th birthday today. Fans, cricket legends and his wife, took to social media to pay tribute to the star. 

The ICC paid tribute to Akram by sharing a video of his match-winning bowling from the 1992 World Cup final. 

Rob Moody shared a video from the past of the "dream cricketer" bowling an unplayable yorker to a West Indies batsman. 

The Cricketer shared a medley of Akram deliveries that terrorised batsmen around the globe. 

An Indian fan of the Pakistani pace legend shared a video of his in which Akram bewitches New Zealand batsmen with his reverse swing prowess. 

His wife, Shaniera Akram, also took to Twitter to post a lovely birthday wish for the legend. 

Akram took 916 international wickets and scored 6,615 runs. He is the only Pakistani bowler to take four hat-tricks in international cricket and of course, his crowning achievement, being a member of the 1992 World Cup Winning squad. 

