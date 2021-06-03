Can't connect right now! retry
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck continue to fuel romance rumours

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have added fuel to their romance rumours as they have become very handsy.

The couple’s latest outing in West Hollywood saw the reunited couple get very close inside a restaurant, a source told Page Six.

“They were very affectionate, very cuddly,” the insider said. 

“He had his arm around her the whole time.”

They were photographed with their arms wrapped around each other while heading to Wolfgang Puck’s new restaurant in the town.

The superstars were seen getting cosy during their surprise outing. The singer even nuzzled her head on the Argo star’s chest as they entered the restaurant.

Lopez was looking amazing in a gorgeous outfit. While, Affleck was also appeared to be a dashing man in the photo shared by a media outlet.

This is the first time the Oscar-winning actor and the pop star have been seen together since they were holed up together in Miami.

Affleck and Lopez, who were engaged in the 2000s, started dating again in April this year. Their reunion comes after J.Lo’s breakup with fiancée Alex Rodriguez amid rumors that he cheated on her.

