Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom unveil platform for support to local chefs

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom invest unveil platform in support of local chefs

New parents Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have joined hands with some of Hollywood’s hotshots and decided to play their part in aiding a diverse amount of chefs sell their services within communities during Covid-19.

Some well-known names joining Perry and Bloom in this undertaking include Padma Lakshmi, Tiffany Haddish and chef Aarón Sanchez, etc.

The new parents pledged over $20 million to Shef, an online platform that allows chefs to sell home-cooked meals within their communities.

For those unaware, Shef was founded back in 2019 by former Senior Technology Advisor Alvin Salehi and Joey Grassia. The first-generation Americans aimed to push into new markets with safer home cooking laws via their approach.

After the pandemic hit, its co-founder even reached out with a statement and according to People magazine he was quoted saying, “We've had the privilege of partnering with lawmakers across the United States to introduce well-informed legislation that will put people back to work and revitalize our local economies.”

“We will continue advocating for the safe expansion of home cooking laws to help underrepresented communities land on their feet after the pandemic."

More From Entertainment:

Vanessa Bryant questions Nike after daughter's tribute show surfaces online

Vanessa Bryant questions Nike after daughter's tribute show surfaces online
Taylor Swift crosses 160 million followers on Instagram

Taylor Swift crosses 160 million followers on Instagram

Ed Sheeran shares video with 'Friends' star Courteney Cox, leaving fans guessing

Ed Sheeran shares video with 'Friends' star Courteney Cox, leaving fans guessing

Queen to host US President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle

Queen to host US President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle

'Kurulus: Osman': Burak Özçivit wins best actor award

'Kurulus: Osman': Burak Özçivit wins best actor award

Olivia Rodrigo beats Taylor Swift with consecutive streaming wins

Olivia Rodrigo beats Taylor Swift with consecutive streaming wins
Sean Penn, Wes Anderson to headline Cannes return

Sean Penn, Wes Anderson to headline Cannes return
Dua Lipa thanks critics for helping her 'get better'

Dua Lipa thanks critics for helping her 'get better'
Khloe Kardashian to 'stand by' Tristan Thompson's side amid fling rumours

Khloe Kardashian to 'stand by' Tristan Thompson's side amid fling rumours
Drew Barrymore touches on drug abuse struggles

Drew Barrymore touches on drug abuse struggles
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck continue to fuel romance rumours

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck continue to fuel romance rumours
Pictures: Pink kicks off Willow’s birthday in style

Pictures: Pink kicks off Willow’s birthday in style

Latest

view all