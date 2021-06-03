Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom unveil platform for support to local chefs

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom invest unveil platform in support of local chefs

New parents Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have joined hands with some of Hollywood’s hotshots and decided to play their part in aiding a diverse amount of chefs sell their services within communities during Covid-19.

Some well-known names joining Perry and Bloom in this undertaking include Padma Lakshmi, Tiffany Haddish and chef Aarón Sanchez, etc.



The new parents pledged over $20 million to Shef, an online platform that allows chefs to sell home-cooked meals within their communities.

For those unaware, Shef was founded back in 2019 by former Senior Technology Advisor Alvin Salehi and Joey Grassia. The first-generation Americans aimed to push into new markets with safer home cooking laws via their approach.

After the pandemic hit, its co-founder even reached out with a statement and according to People magazine he was quoted saying, “We've had the privilege of partnering with lawmakers across the United States to introduce well-informed legislation that will put people back to work and revitalize our local economies.”

“We will continue advocating for the safe expansion of home cooking laws to help underrepresented communities land on their feet after the pandemic."