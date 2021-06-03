3 children killed while playing with hand grenade in Quetta's Kharotabad suburb

Three children were killed on Thursday when a hand grenade they mistook for a toy went off, in the Kharotabad suburban area of Quetta.

According to Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani, three others were injured in the explosion.

An inquiry is underway to determine where the children found the hand grenade, he said.



In an earlier message, Shahwani had said that the police have reached the site of the incident and have begun a probe into the nature of the explosion.

"The injured children are being provided the best possible treatment in hospital," he added.







