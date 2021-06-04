Minal Khan joins SnackVideo

Can't connect right now! retry
Minal Khan, who is among the most followed Pakistani celebrities on Instagram with over 7 million followers, has joined SnackVideo and urged her fans to follow her there.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Sun Yaara actress shared her first video from the SnackVideo and revealed she has joined the video sharing social networking service.

She wrote “Hello friends and fans, I am now on #SnackVideo, to share lots of happiness and fun with you all.”

Minal further asked the fans to stay tuned for surprises.

The actress reached over 20,000 followers on SnackVideo within hours.

