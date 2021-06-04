Sindh lists 93 new wanted terrorists in Red Book

CTD issues ninth edition of Red Book with names of 93 new terrorists.

Pakistan is in a state of war and at the moment, it is facing internal and external threats, including the challenge of terrorism, says CTD Sindh chief Omar Shahid Hamid.

Red Book has names of wanted terrorists from banned outfits, such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Sipah-e-Mohammad, Daesh, Al-Qaeda, Sindh Revolution Army and Baloch Liberation Army.

After a gap of four years, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Sindh has issued the ninth addition of its 'Red Book' containing names of terrorists wanted by the Pakistan government, especially by the Sindh government.



The Red Book was issued by CTD Sindh chief Omar Shahid Hamid. The new addition contains the names of notorious terrorists, including commanders and terrorists associated with Dae'sh.



"Pakistan is in a state of war and at the moment, it is facing internal and external threats, including the challenge of terrorism, Hamid told The News.



The Red Book was updated because of bomb blasts, suicide attacks and those trying to destabilise national security, he said, adding that the new addition has names of terrorists associated with banned international organisation ISIS and nationalist groups involved in anti-state activities.

It has names of wanted terrorists from banned outfits Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Sipah-e-Mohammad, Daesh, Al-Qaeda, Sindh Revolution Army (SRA), Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), Lyari gang war and other groups.



A total of 93 new names are on the list. Of them, 12 are from Daesh, 18 from Al-Qaeda, 23 from TTP, four from Ansarul Sharia, 13 from the LeJ, two from Jundullah, 24 from Sipah-e-Muhammad Pakistan, four from Sindh Revolution Army, five from the BLA and 33 from the Lyari gang war.

Details of every wanted terrorist have been mentioned with their head money in millions announced by the Pakistan government. They are wanted on charges of attacking a former prime minister, ex-president of Pakistan General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, and members of the Ismaili community in a bus in Safoora, besides carrying out bomb blast cases reported in the province and elsewhere in the country in the past years.

Ten terrorists named in the eighth edition of the Red Book have been arrested, and seven killed – five in Pakistan and one each in Afghanistan and Syria.

DIG Hamid said the basic objective of issuing this book was to develop information of terrorists involved in terrorism acts and to share the info with other the CTDs of Punjab, KPK and Balochistan so that joint efforts were made to eliminate the terrorists working against the state.

He said they had also planned to write a letter to the Pakistan government and request its authorities to direct the National Database Registration Authority to block the CNICs of the wanted terrorists named in the Red Book.