Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 04 2021
By
Rana Javaid

50% paper for ninth and matric to be based on MCQs: Saeed Ghani

By
Rana Javaid

Friday Jun 04, 2021

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani addressing a press conference in Karachi, on June 4, 2021. — YouTube/Hum News Live

  • Short, long questions to carry 20%, 30% weightage.
  • Decision to reopen schools will be taken in a day or two.
  • All decisions to be taken with consultations.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said Friday the province had decided to conduct exams of classes ninth and Martic in line with the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference's (IPEMC) decision held two days earlier.

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) will carry 50% marks, short questions 20%, and long questions 30%, Ghani said as he addressed a press conference outside the Sindh Assembly in Karachi.

The minister said that the exams will be held in the month of July.

Ghani said the education boards do not disagree with the new examination policy, as he responded to reports the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen's (IBCC) reservations over the decision.

Related items

"Some boards' chairmen may have disagreed with the education policy and this policy might be harmful," he said, adding he was hopeful of finding a way out of this dilemma in the future.

The education minister said the decision to reopen educational institutions would be made in a day or two, but whenever it is taken, the government would make sure to do it through consultations with relevant stakeholders.

A day earlier, Ghani had said the provincial government is headed towards the "reopening" of sectors, with restrictions to be eased in the coming days.

He added that if economic activity in Karachi is curtailed, then it will harm the Sindh government as well.

On July 1, the minister had said the upcoming matric and intermediate examinations 2021 would be held in July, and the dates of exams will be decided in the next two days.

The minister was addressing a press conference at the Bilawal House Media Cell in Karachi where Ghani said he had already decided to conduct annual exams for matriculation and intermediate classes in Sindh while other provinces were yet to take the decision.

All decisions were taken after consultation with the Sindh Education and Literacy Department’s steering committee, experts, and all stakeholders of the education sector, he clarified. 

More From Pakistan:

MQM-Pakistan assures PM Imran Khan of full support for upcoming budget

MQM-Pakistan assures PM Imran Khan of full support for upcoming budget
'Raiwand's prime minister' sent abroad despite conviction: Bilawal

'Raiwand's prime minister' sent abroad despite conviction: Bilawal
Self-proclaimed democrats calling on army to topple government: PM Imran Khan

Self-proclaimed democrats calling on army to topple government: PM Imran Khan
Use of modern technology essential for transparent elections: Fawad

Use of modern technology essential for transparent elections: Fawad
IBCC not pleased with education ministers' new exam policy

IBCC not pleased with education ministers' new exam policy
Punjab approves 25% special allowance for grade 1-19 employees

Punjab approves 25% special allowance for grade 1-19 employees
PM Imran Khan praises 'near bankrupt CDA' for economic turnaround

PM Imran Khan praises 'near bankrupt CDA' for economic turnaround
Sindh lists 93 new wanted terrorists in Red Book

Sindh lists 93 new wanted terrorists in Red Book
Terror incidents rising in Islamabad: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed

Terror incidents rising in Islamabad: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed
Pro-Tareen MPA accuses Punjab governor of conspiring to disqualify him

Pro-Tareen MPA accuses Punjab governor of conspiring to disqualify him
At 3.58%, Pakistan reports lowest coronavirus positivity rate in three months

At 3.58%, Pakistan reports lowest coronavirus positivity rate in three months
Pakistan announces new visa policy for Chinese nationals

Pakistan announces new visa policy for Chinese nationals

Latest

view all