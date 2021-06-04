50% paper for ninth and matric to be based on MCQs: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani addressing a press conference in Karachi, on June 4, 2021. — YouTube/Hum News Live

Short, long questions to carry 20%, 30% weightage.

Decision to reopen schools will be taken in a day or two.

All decisions to be taken with consultations.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said Friday the province had decided to conduct exams of classes ninth and Martic in line with the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference's (IPEMC) decision held two days earlier.

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) will carry 50% marks, short questions 20%, and long questions 30%, Ghani said as he addressed a press conference outside the Sindh Assembly in Karachi.

The minister said that the exams will be held in the month of July.

Ghani said the education boards do not disagree with the new examination policy, as he responded to reports the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen's (IBCC) reservations over the decision.

"Some boards' chairmen may have disagreed with the education policy and this policy might be harmful," he said, adding he was hopeful of finding a way out of this dilemma in the future.

The education minister said the decision to reopen educational institutions would be made in a day or two, but whenever it is taken, the government would make sure to do it through consultations with relevant stakeholders.

A day earlier, Ghani had said the provincial government is headed towards the "reopening" of sectors, with restrictions to be eased in the coming days.



He added that if economic activity in Karachi is curtailed, then it will harm the Sindh government as well.

On July 1, the minister had said the upcoming matric and intermediate examinations 2021 would be held in July, and the dates of exams will be decided in the next two days.

The minister was addressing a press conference at the Bilawal House Media Cell in Karachi where Ghani said he had already decided to conduct annual exams for matriculation and intermediate classes in Sindh while other provinces were yet to take the decision.

All decisions were taken after consultation with the Sindh Education and Literacy Department’s steering committee, experts, and all stakeholders of the education sector, he clarified.