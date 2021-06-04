Schools in Islamabad to reopen from June 7

Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 04 2021
Schools for grades 1-8 will reopen from June 7, Monday in Islamabad, a notification from the Federal Directorate of Education said Friday.

The Federal Directorate of Education, in the notification, said the exam schedule for grades 1-8 will be issued soon, as it directed teachers to complete the course.

It is pertinent to mention here that schools are conducting classes for grades 9-10.

The permission comes after several private school associations last month had called for the reopening of educational institutions in the federal capital, citing a decrease in coronavirus cases.

The associations said the reopening of educational institutions was conditional to the coronavirus positivity ratio falling below 5%, while the rate of infection in the capital has gone down to 3% in recent days.

"Despite a low coronavirus positivity ratio, the shutting down of schools in Islamabad is upsetting," the associations had said.

The associations had demanded the government immediately issue a notification allowing the schools to reopen in Islamabad.

