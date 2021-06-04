Schools in Islamabad to reopen from June 7

The exam schedule for grades 1-8 will be issued soon.

Schools for grades 1-8 will reopen from June 7, Monday in Islamabad, a notification from the Federal Directorate of Education said Friday.



The permission comes after several private school associations last month had called for the reopening of educational institutions in the federal capital, citing a decrease in coronavirus cases.



The associations said the reopening of educational institutions was conditional to the coronavirus positivity ratio falling below 5%, while the rate of infection in the capital has gone down to 3% in recent days.

"Despite a low coronavirus positivity ratio, the shutting down of schools in Islamabad is upsetting," the associations had said.

The associations had demanded the government immediately issue a notification allowing the schools to reopen in Islamabad.