Saturday Jun 05 2021
Drake Bell arrested over attempted endangerment of a child

Saturday Jun 05, 2021

Drake Bell pleaded not guilty to the charges of attempted endangerment of a child

American actor Drake Bell was taken into custody in Ohio and was charged with attempted child endangerment.

The Drake and Josh actor pleaded not guilty to the charges of attempted endangerment of a child and for disseminating matter harmful to juveniles in the area on Thursday.

According to a report by WJW, the accusations against the former Nickelodeon star are connected to his internet chats with an underage person from December 2017, where his messages were “sexual in nature.”

Moreover, it was revealed that the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office stated that the 15-year-old alleged victim had filed a report in 2018 with her local police department in Canada back in October 2018, a year after the incident had occurred in Cleveland.

The report further claims that Cleveland police had investigated the matter after getting notified by Canadian authorities.

The probe discovered that Bell and the alleged victim had formed a relationship years before after which she attended a concert of the actor in December 2017 in Cleveland.

It was reported that at the concert, “[Drake] Bell violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim.”

Apart from that, the investigation also found out that Bell had allegedly sent inappropriate messages to the victim during the months before the concert.

He was arraigned in Cuyahoga County court but is now free on a $2,500 personal bond. He agreed to maintain no contact with the alleged victim.

The singer and actor’s custody occurred following an indictment on May 21.

