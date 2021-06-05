Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Jun 05 2021
Web Desk

Neha Kakkar really ‘excited’ for her 32nd birthday on Sunday

Web Desk

Saturday Jun 05, 2021

Indian playback singer Neha Kakkar is ‘really excited’ for her 32nd birthday, she will celebrating on Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Taking to Instagram, the O Saki Saki singer shared her dazzling photos and wrote “It’s My Birthday Tomorrow! June 6th and must say I’m really Excited, Infact I always am.”

Neha said “You know I Live Life, Enjoy Each and Every Second, find Happiness in small little things. Coz who knows life aage kya mod le le, who knows what’s gonna happen in future.”

Aaj ho, Aaj Ache se Jeelo.. Kal ka kya Pata? “You Only Live Once” toh Khush Raho jaise bhi khush reh sakte ho. Don’t be so harsh on Yourself!! Stay Happy, Spread Happiness #NehaKakkar As my #NeHearts say.. #HappyBirthdayNehu.”

Neha will be celebrating her first birthday after she tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh on October 24, 2020.

