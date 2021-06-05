Ben Affleck's father denies knowing about son's affair with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck's dad said he rarely talks to or meets his children anymore because of the pandemic

Ben Affleck’s father, Timothy Affleck, denied having knowledge about his son’s reunion with Jennifer Lopez up until recently.



In a recent interview, Timothy slammed all such reports of a reconciliation, adding that he is the last person to know about it.

“Of course I’ve heard of her,” he told the US Sun. “But I’d no idea about any of this. I talk to my kids about their lives when I see them, and they share with me what they want to share.”



Timothy added the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t helped the situation at all because he rarely talks to or meets his children anymore.

“I haven’t seen my kids in so long, what with their work and COVID,” he explained.

The 77-year-old also commented on the rumours about Ben pining for Lopez before their reunion saying, “I’ve never heard of all that nonsense."

JLo and Ben sent tongues wagging after they reunited in Montana for a romantic getaway.

The couple was engaged to each other 17 years ago, before they parted ways in 2004.