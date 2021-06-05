 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck's father denies knowing about son's affair with Jennifer Lopez

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 05, 2021

Ben Affleck's dad said he rarely talks to or meets his children anymore because of the pandemic

Ben Affleck’s father, Timothy Affleck, denied having knowledge about his son’s reunion with Jennifer Lopez up until recently. 

In a recent interview, Timothy slammed all such reports of a reconciliation, adding that he is the last person to know about it.

“Of course I’ve heard of her,” he told the US Sun. “But I’d no idea about any of this. I talk to my kids about their lives when I see them, and they share with me what they want to share.”

Timothy added the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t helped the situation at all because he rarely talks to or meets his children anymore.

“I haven’t seen my kids in so long, what with their work and COVID,” he explained.

The 77-year-old also commented on the rumours about Ben pining for Lopez before their reunion saying, “I’ve never heard of all that nonsense."

JLo and Ben sent tongues wagging after they reunited in Montana for a romantic getaway.

The couple was engaged to each other 17 years ago, before they parted ways in 2004.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles' code name for Meghan Markle indicates what he truly feels

Prince Charles' code name for Meghan Markle indicates what he truly feels

Kesha prepares for U.S. summer tour

Kesha prepares for U.S. summer tour
Rose McGowan talks about her battle with depression, calling it an ‘intense beast’

Rose McGowan talks about her battle with depression, calling it an ‘intense beast’
BTS unveil iconic ‘Dynamite’ dance practice video

BTS unveil iconic ‘Dynamite’ dance practice video
Sophie Wessex reveals heartbreaking moment from Prince Philip's funeral: 'Everything stopped'

Sophie Wessex reveals heartbreaking moment from Prince Philip's funeral: 'Everything stopped'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to snub Queen Elizabeth's birthday this year

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to snub Queen Elizabeth's birthday this year
Cynthia Erivo announces ‘The Good’ single ahead of album release

Cynthia Erivo announces ‘The Good’ single ahead of album release
Tom Felton breaks silence on Emma Watson romance buzz: ‘We are something’

Tom Felton breaks silence on Emma Watson romance buzz: ‘We are something’

Kim Kardashian is ‘very happy’ to have divorced Kanye West: source

Kim Kardashian is ‘very happy’ to have divorced Kanye West: source
Prince Edward, Sophie take a dig at Harry, Meghan: ‘Oprah who? What interview?’

Prince Edward, Sophie take a dig at Harry, Meghan: ‘Oprah who? What interview?’
Diana’s psychic friend predicts the future of Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage

Diana’s psychic friend predicts the future of Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage
Joe Jonas says relationship with Sophie Turner is in 'new territory'

Joe Jonas says relationship with Sophie Turner is in 'new territory'

Latest

view all