Shanna Moakler publicly announces that she 'hates' Kim Kardashian

Shanna Moakler has made her dislike for the Kardashian clan very apparent as she commented on a social media post disparaging Kim Kardashian.

An Instagram post uploaded by user @iamrichroyal shared a screenshot of the Skims founder crying over her collapsed marriage to Kanye West with the caption: “I [expletive] hate her.”

The post seemed to resonate with the former model as she commented: “You are not alone.”

Her hate towards the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star comes from her claim that Kim was the reason behind her failed marriage to Travis Barker, who is currently dating Kourtney Kardashian.

Apparently she accused Travis of having an extramarital affair with Kim which she claims became the breaking point of her marriage to the Blink-182 drummer.

“My family’s broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family,” when interviewed by TMZ.

“So, yay for me.”



