Dilip Kumar diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning over complaints of breathing issues, has reportedly been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion.



The Times of India, quoting Dilip Kumar’s doctor, reported that the actor has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and put on oxygen support.

Sharing details of his health, the doctor said Dilip is stable and not in the ICU. He will be discharged from the hospital in 2-3 days.

Earlier in the morning, his wife and actor Saira Banu confirmed the news and revealed that he was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital.

Later, a tweet was sent out from the official Twitter handle of Dilip to update his fans about the health.

The tweet reads: “Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe”.



